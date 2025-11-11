IndiGo commences Delhi-Guangzhou service

Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport, via its official Twitter account, announced (10-Nov-2025) IndiGo commenced daily Delhi-Guangzhou service on 10-Nov-2025. The LCC is the sole scheduled passenger operator on the route, according to OAG. As previously reported by CAPA, IndiGo commenced daily Kolkata-Guangzhou service on 26-Oct-2025, marking the resumption of scheduled nonstop services connecting India and China for the first time since early 2020.