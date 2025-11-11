Loading
11-Nov-2025 11:52 AM

IndiGo commences Delhi-Guangzhou service

Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport, via its official Twitter account, announced (10-Nov-2025) IndiGo commenced daily Delhi-Guangzhou service on 10-Nov-2025. The LCC is the sole scheduled passenger operator on the route, according to OAG. As previously reported by CAPA, IndiGo commenced daily Kolkata-Guangzhou service on 26-Oct-2025, marking the resumption of scheduled nonstop services connecting India and China for the first time since early 2020.

Background ✨

China Eastern Airlines also commenced Shanghai Pudong-Delhi service with A330-200 equipment on 09-Nov-2025, further restoring connectivity between India and China after a hiatus since early 2020. IndiGo’s Kolkata-Guangzhou launch on 26-Oct-2025 marked the first scheduled nonstop service resumption between the two countries during this period1 2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More