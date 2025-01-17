17-Jan-2025 12:33 PM
Indian Government launches fast track immigration scheme at seven airports
India's Home Minister Amit Shah, via his official Twitter account, announced (17-Jan-2025) the launch of the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Chennai International Airport, Kolkata Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport, Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport, Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Cochin International Airport and Ahmedabad Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The initiative allows registered Indian citizens and Overseas Citizen of India card holders to clear immigration by scanning their passports and boarding passes at electronic gates.