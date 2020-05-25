Become a CAPA Member
India MoCA: Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal to slightly delay resumption of domestic services

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), via its official Twitter account, stated (25-May-2020) limited domestic passenger services will resume in all states in India on 25-May-2020, with the exception of Andhra Pradesh, where services will resume on 26-May-2020 and West Bengal, where services will resume on 28-May-2020 (ANI News/Times of India/Indian Express, 25-May-2020). MoCA reported Tamil Nadu's Government will limit the number of arriving frequencies to Chennai International Airport to a maximum of 25 per day, but will not limit the number of departing services and "For other airports in Tamil Nadu, flights would operate like other parts of the country".

