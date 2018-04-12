India introduces 13 member task force to fast track UAV technology

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation stated (12-Apr-2018) Minister of State for Civil Aviation has been appointed as chairman to head a 13 member task force for "fast-tracking Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology". The group will develop a roadmap with implementable recommendations for central as well as state governments, industry and research institutions. The task force will consist of representatives from the Government, PSUs, industry and sectoral experts and submit report within six months of its constitution. The terms of reference of the task force include:

The task force will focus on research and development, acquisition and commercialisation, application and adoption in specific sectors, regulatory framework, preference for Make in India;

A roadmap with implementable recommendations for the central government, state governments, industry and research institutions including outcomes, timelines, implementation and review mechanism and measurable metrics will be prepared by the task force. The role of the industry will also be clearly delineated;

The task force may study global practices and interact with relevant stakeholders, as required, for preparation of their report;

The task force will have necessary consultations and interactions with industry, research institutions and government organisations. [more - original PR]