India DGCA extends prohibition of scheduled international passenger services

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official Twitter account, announced (28-Feb-2022) it extended its prohibition on scheduled international passenger services to and from India until further notice, rather than until 28-Feb-2022. As previously reported by CAPA, scheduled international passenger services to and from India have been prohibited since 25-Mar-2020. The DGCA stated the prohibition "shall not apply to international all cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA" and clarified that international services operating under India's travel bubble agreements with 36 countries will continue to operate.