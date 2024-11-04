iGA Istanbul Airport reduces energy consumption by 10.7% in 2023

iGA Istanbul Airport, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (02-Nov-2024) the publication of its 2023 sustainability report. iGA Istanbul Airport CEO Selahattin Bilgen stated: "In 2023, we reduced energy consumption by 10.7%, primarily by lowering emissions from waste (by 50%) and converting to electric vehicles". The airport launched EUR200 million project aimed at sourcing all of its energy

needs from renewable resources, reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 80%. Mr Bilgen added: "This initiative brings us closer to our goal of reducing emissions by 45% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050". The airport has designed infrastructure for the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and is exploring the use of hydrogen. Mr Bilgen said: "Through our waste separation infrastructure, we recycle 35% of the airport's waste, contributing back to the economy. Our goal is to increase this rate to 50% by 2030".