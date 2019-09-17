IFALPA raises concerns over global anti union trend

International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) outlined (16-Sep-2019) its concern regarding the trend towards anti-labour action being taken against pilot groups worldwide. Details include:

IFALPA cites the ongoing example is that of the Colombian Pilots' Union (Acdac) and Avianca . For the past two years, IFALPA asserts that Acdac's pilot representatives have "faced an onslaught of discrimination", including mass terminations and personal criminal charges, all based upon exercising their legal right to strike;

. For the past two years, IFALPA asserts that Acdac's pilot representatives have "faced an onslaught of discrimination", including mass terminations and personal criminal charges, all based upon exercising their legal right to strike; Ryanair 's Irish pilots are also being sued by the airline for their lawful representative activities;

's Irish pilots are also being sued by the airline for their lawful representative activities; British Airways' management has also attempted to strip their pilots of their legal right to strike with court challenges and has pursued other punitive actions against the pilot group and union representatives.

IFALPA added: "IFALPA unequivocally supports the right of pilot groups to take industrial action when negotiations fail. The Federation believes that no pilot group should accept deteriorating salary and working conditions, unpredictable hours, a lack of job security, or the lack of a fair and equitable collective labour agreement". [more - original PR]