IFAIMA, IFATCA, IFATSEA and ITF advocate for financial and regulatory support for ANSPs

International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), International Federation of Aeronautical Information Management Associations (IFAIMA), International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers Association (IFATCA) and International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (IFATSEA) released (21-May-2020) a joint statement advocating for governments to provide immediate financial and regulatory support for all air navigation service providers (ANSPs). The support is needed to ensure the provision of air navigation services is financially supported and sufficient personnel is available when commercial air traffic resumes. [more - original PR]