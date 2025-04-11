ICRA projects substantial traffic and revenue growth for Indian airports in FY2026

ICRA projected (10-Apr-2025) passenger traffic across India's airports will reach between 440 million and 450 million in FY2026, up between 7% and 9% year-on-year. Cumulative revenue is projected to grow by between 18% and 20%. Sector head corporate ratings Vinay Kumar G said: "International traffic continues to outpace domestic traffic growth, driven by healthy international tourism activity, along with improved connectivity to newer destinations", adding the projected revenue increase will be driven by "the sustained improvement in both passenger traffic, increase in tariffs at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport, Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport and Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and ramp-up in non-aeronautical revenues". [more - original PR]