Icelandair 'well prepared' for recovery following impacts of delta in 3Q2021

Icelandair president and CEO Bogi Nils Bogason stated (21-Oct-2021) the carrier is "well prepared for the months ahead", following a decline in bookings during Aug/Sep-2021 amid the impacts of the COVID-19 delta variant. Despite high fuel costs anticipated through 4Q2021, Mr Bogason said the company is confident in strong booking trends and is well positioned with "highly flexible operations, robust infrastructure and a strong liquidity position". He also noted the benefits of the US border reopening, allowing the carrier to target full network restoration for the first time since Mar-2020, and called for a review of Iceland's travel restrictions to support its position as a competitive tourist destination. [more - original PR]