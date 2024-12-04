4-Dec-2024 1:03 PM
Icelandair takes delivery of its first Airbus with A321LR from SMBC
SMBC Aviation Capital delivered (03/04-Dec-2024) one A321LR (MSN 12213) equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines to Icelandair. It is the first Airbus in the carrier's fleet and is the successor to its Boeing 757s. The aircraft features 187 seats in a two class configuration, with the Airspace cabin featuring XL bins to provide 60% more stowage space compared to previous generation aircraft. The aircraft is the first of three A321LRs scheduled for delivery before summer 2025, with a further two set for delivery in 2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier will also take delivery of 13 A321XLRs. [more - original PR - Icelandair] [more - original PR - SMBC Aviation Capital] [more - original PR - Airbus]