Icelandair focuses on winter leasing projects to offset route network seasonality

Icelandair reported (17-Jul-2024) its leasing operation "continues to perform well", with five aircraft now in full operation at its largest leasing customer Air Niugini, increased by two aircraft compared to 2023. As previously reported by CAPA, a third aircraft was added to the VIP passenger fleet earlier in 2024, to meet high demand. Preparation has begun for a leasing project on the South Pole in winter 2024/25, with regular flights between the south of Chile and the South Pole. The carrier stated a "strong emphasis is now on increasing leasing projects over the winter that compensate for the seasonality of Icelandair's route network". [more - original PR]