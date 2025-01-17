Icelandair and Southwest Airlines expand partnership agreement

Icelandair and Southwest Airlines signed (16-Jan-2025) a strategic partnership agreement, enabling connections between their respective networks. Initially, customers will be able to connect via Baltimore/Washington from Feb-2025, with additional gateways in Nashville and Denver launching in summer 2025. As previously reported by CAPA, in Sep-2024 the carriers signed a MoU for Icelandair to become Southwest's first airline partner, with Baltimore as the first connecting airport. Icelandair CCO Tómas Ingason commented: "The partnership will open new and exciting connections for our customers onwards with Southwest to numerous destinations in North America, and at the same time, their customers will benefit from our extensive connections to Iceland and Europe". [more - original PR]