IAG reported (23-Feb-2018) Iberia's operating profit was EUR376 million in 2017, an EUR105 million year-on-year increase, achieving an adjusted operating margin of 9.6%. Capacity increased 2.2%, with an increase in passenger unit revenues and improvements across most regions. Iberia's MRO business increased its external revenues by approximately EUR90 million in 2017. [more - original PR]