Iberia and British Airways director Latin America: SAF the 'centrepiece' of sustainability strategy

Iberia and British Airways director Latin America Marina Colunga, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (23-Aug-2024) sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is "the big centrepiece of our strategy" on sustainability. Ms Colunga said the "biggest challenge we face" is that "there's not enough SAF", adding that SAF is "much more expensive than regular fuel". She said IAG is working on alliances to secure whatever SAF is available. The company is also working on inflight waste management, including reducing water and food waste. Ms Colunga added that implementing sustainability is "not just one secret sauce ingredient" but involves a combination of actions.