IATA welcomes Brazilian Government's assistance package for the airline industry

IATA thanked (20-Mar-2020) the Brazilian Government for the development of its commercial aviation assistance package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerdá stated: "We would like to extend our thanks to the Brazilian Government for having considered our industry in the overall relief measures announced". The measures announced by the Brazilian Government include:

Postponing by six months the payment of air navigation fees by airlines for Mar-2020 to Jun-2020;

Allowing for the deferment of airport concession fee payments by private airport operators to 18-Dec-2020;

Permitting airlines more flexibility in the timeframe of refunding tickets for cancelled flights.

Moreover, the government indicated that it is preparing a special credit line to support airlines' financial liquidity "during these extraordinary circumstances". In addition, Brazil ANAC agreed to waive the minimum 80% slot usage rule for airlines until the end of Oct-2020. Mr Cerdá added: "without help now… many airlines may not exist at all. Assistance now will keep essential cargo services going, preserve as many jobs as possible, and ensure that supply chains and tourism can recover quickly". [more - original PR]