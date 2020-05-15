IATA urges Jordanian Government to provide financial relief to airlines amid coronavirus crisis

IATA called (14-May-2020) on Jordan's Government to provide urgent financial relief to airlines as they struggle to survive the impact of the coronavirus crisis. IATA estimated that revenues generated by airlines in the Jordanian market will fall by US700 million, or 52% year-on-year. This puts nearly 34,400 Jordanian jobs and USD1.1 billion of Jordan's GDP at risk, which is generated by aviation directly as well as by aviation related tourism. IATA urged Jordan's Government to consider the following financial relief measures:

Direct financial support to passenger and cargo carriers;

Financial relief on air traffic control charges and taxes;

Reduction, waiver or deferral of government imposed taxes and fees.

IATA regional VP for Africa and the Middle East Muhammad Albakri stated: "When the COVID-19 virus is brought under control, a healthy aviation sector will be essential to jump start the Jordanian, Middle East and global economies. Timely government support is urgently required to ensure the liquidity which will allow airlines to survive the coming months and thus protect the jobs generated by the air transport sector and preserve Jordan's tourism industry". [more - original PR]