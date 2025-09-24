IATA: Technology the main bottleneck in SAF production, not feedstock

IATA and Worley Consulting published (23-Sep-2025) a study demonstrating that sufficient sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) feedstock exists to enable the airline industry to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Details include:

The study identified significant barriers in using the feedstock for SAF production, including: The slow pace of technology rollout that would enable SAF to be produced from varied sources; Currently the only commercially scaled SAF production facilities use HEFA technology, for example converting used cooking oil into SAF; Competition with other potential users of the same feedstock. IATA said policies allocating biomass feedstock to hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation "must be prioritised";

Airlines will need 500 million tonnes (Mt) of SAF to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as outlined in the IATA Net Zero Roadmaps. This can be achieved from the following sources: Biomass: This has the potential to produce more than 300 Mt of bio-SAF p/a by 2050. Some of this potential could be limited by use for competing sources. This potential could be expanded by unlocking additional feedstocks or through efficiency gains and technology improvements; Power-to-liquid (PtL): This will be required to reach 500 Mt of SAF production p/a by 2050. Maximising the volumes of cost effective bio-SAF will reduce the pressure on e-SAF to bridge the gap;

To maximise SAF output, it will be essential to improve conversion efficiencies, accelerate technology rollout, enhance feedstock logistics, and invest in better infrastructure to scale up commercial facilities across all regions;

There are sufficient sustainable feedstocks and SAF production technologies to decarbonise aviation and meet the net zero carbon emissions goal by 2050;

With the right policies and investments, more than 300 Mt of SAF from biomass feedstocks could be produced p/a by mid-century and around 200 Mt from e-SAF;

IATA noted the following challenges: Enhancing the feedstock supply chain infrastructure, scaling up novel sources that meet sustainability criteria, and ensuring that the feedstocks identified for SAF production are made available to the air transport industry; Accelerating technology rollout to unlock new SAF production technologies, especially PtL, including reliable access to the low cost renewable electricity, hydrogen and carbon capture infrastructure which is required as part of the PtL production method; Achieving coordinated government policies to support innovation, and investment to create a fully functioning SAF market, unlocking new economic opportunities; Rallying regional leadership, with North America, Brazil , Europe, India , China , and ASEAN identified as "key drivers" of global SAF output; Activating the energy industry to invest in SAF production capacity, support technology commercialisation, and align business strategies with global decarbonisation goals.



IATA director general Willie Walsh stated: "We now have unequivocal evidence that if SAF production is prioritised then feedstock availability is not a barrier in the industry's path to decarbonisation". Mr Walsh said: "There is enough potential feedstock from sustainable sources to reach net zero carbon emissions in 2050. However, this will only be accomplished with a major acceleration of the SAF industry's growth. We need shovels in the ground now". He added: "The potential to turn SAF feedstock into real SAF production is in the hands of policymakers and business leaders, particularly in the energy sector. The conclusion of this study is an urgent call to action". [more - original PR]