Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Jun-2020 4:19 PM

IATA: Middle East airline pax volume forecast to fall 56% in 2020 due to coronavirus

IATA forecast (16-Jun-2020) demand in passenger volumes for the Middle East region will decline 56% year-on-year in 2020 for airlines and 47% for airports. Airlines in the region are expected to post a net loss of USD4.8 billion in 2020 as passenger revenues decline by USD24 billion. Airports in the region are estimated to post a total revenue loss of USD7 billion, down 52%. Job losses in aviation and related industries could reach 1.2 million and GDP supported by aviation could fall by USD66 billion. Before the COVID-19 crisis, aviation supported 2.4 million jobs in the region and generated USD130 billion in GDP. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More