IATA: Latin America needs to improve infrastructure and regulation to maximise aviation benefits

IATA urged (04-Jun-2017) Latin American governments to maximise the benefits aviation generates by addressing critical infrastructure deficiencies and applying 'Smarter Regulation' principles. IATA Regional VP for the Americas Peter Cerda stated governments in the region are "hindering sustainable growth with chronic infrastructure deficiencies and debilitating regulation". Critical examples include insufficient capacity at Lima International Airport, antiquated infrastructure at Mexico City International Airport and archaic air traffic management in Buenos Aires and the surrounding area. Mr Cerda also called on governments in the region to ensure regulations are intended to "achieve clearly defined, measurable policy objectives that can be adhered to in the least burdensome manner possible", while noting that "any regulatory framework benefits from a transparent and objective consultative process between governments and industry". Regulations in Brazil and proposed legislation in Mexico are examples where governments are undermining growth and competitiveness in the sector, according to Mr Cerda. [more - original PR]