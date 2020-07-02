IATA: Industry wide RPKs show 'mild uptick' in May-2020

IATA reported (01-Jul-2020) industry wide passenger demand in May-2020 (in RPKs), dropped 91.3% year-on-year. This was a mild uptick from the 94% decline recorded in Apr-2020. The improvement was driven by recovery in some domestic markets, most notably China. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said May-2020 was "not quite as terrible" as Apr-2020, with the first improvements in passenger demand occurring in domestic markets, as predicted. International traffic remained "virtually stopped" in May-2020. [more - original PR]