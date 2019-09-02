Become a CAPA Member
2-Sep-2019 12:42 PM

IATA: Global freight negative for the first time in a decade in 1H2019

IATA reported (30-Aug-2019) air cargo traffic growth for 1H2019 turned negative for the first time since the 2009 global crisis. The two weakest performers were the 'Asia-North America' market and 'Within Asia' market, both of which highlight the detrimental impact of the US-China trade dispute and in the case of the latter through highly connected supply chains to China. Despite a weaker global trade backdrop, European air cargo markets remained relatively resilient, indeed Within Europe was the only main market to record positive year-on-year growth over the first half of the year. [more - original PR]

