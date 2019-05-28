IATA: European air freight volumes rebound to 3.6% growth in Mar-2019

IATA, in its May-2019 Europe regional briefing, reported (27-May-2019) airfreight volumes rebounded in Mar-2019 to a "solid" 3.6% year-on-year increase for carriers based in Europe, compared to an industry wide result of 0.1% growth. IATA noted the subdued pace of activity in some of Europe's key economies raises doubts as to whether this growth can be sustained. FTK growth for the largest European-Asia market recovered to a modest 1.6% following four consecutive months of decline. The second largest market, Europe-North America, saw freight volumes decrease 0.3%. The slowing in growth in these two markets partly reflects the indirect effects of the US-China trade tensions. European airlines outperformed the industry average on freight load factor, recording 56% in Mar-2019, compared to the 49.5% industry average. [more - original PR]