IATA and the ITF jointly call for governments to protect the air transport sector

IATA and the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) called (20-Apr-2020) for support from governments to the aviation industry, to protect jobs and ensure that air services can be maintained. In a joint statement, ITF and IATA called for governments to:

Ensure that the protection of health workers caring for those with COVID-19 is prioritised;

Coordinate carefully between each other and with industry to ensure harmonised and effective action to protect the safety of passengers and crew;

Provide immediate financial and regulatory support for airlines, in order to maintain the sustainability of terms and conditions for air transport workers;

Assist the industry to restart quickly by adapting regulations and lifting travel restrictions in a predictable and efficient manner.

IATA and ITF also noted the aviation industry's contribution to helping alleviate the COVID-19 crisis by keeping supply chains open, and repatriating citizens. Aviation professionals are also volunteering on the front line to assist medical services in the fight against COVID-19. [more - original PR]