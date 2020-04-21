Become a CAPA Member
21-Apr-2020 8:16 AM

IATA and the ITF jointly call for governments to protect the air transport sector

IATA and the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) called (20-Apr-2020) for support from governments to the aviation industry, to protect jobs and ensure that air services can be maintained. In a joint statement, ITF and IATA called for governments to:

  • Ensure that the protection of health workers caring for those with COVID-19 is prioritised;
  • Coordinate carefully between each other and with industry to ensure harmonised and effective action to protect the safety of passengers and crew;
  • Provide immediate financial and regulatory support for airlines, in order to maintain the sustainability of terms and conditions for air transport workers;
  • Assist the industry to restart quickly by adapting regulations and lifting travel restrictions in a predictable and efficient manner.

IATA and ITF also noted the aviation industry's contribution to helping alleviate the COVID-19 crisis by keeping supply chains open, and repatriating citizens. Aviation professionals are also volunteering on the front line to assist medical services in the fight against COVID-19. [more - original PR]

