IATA and ACI Europe welcome new European guidelines to restart transport services

IATA and ACI Europe welcomed (13-May-2020) the move by the European Commission (EC) to issue a comprehensive framework aimed at effectively coordinating the restoration of transport services and expressed their full support for the guidelines. The associations stated that for both airlines and airports, the absolute priority in preparing for the restart of operations is the health and safety of passengers and staff. The EC's package of guidelines, placing emphasis on medically effective methods to protect health whilst enabling economic recovery, show industry and policy makers to be working to fully aligned and shared goals. IATA and ACI Europe said the guidelines provide EU states with "comprehensive and articulated guidance for lifting current travel and border restrictions and for restoring air connectivity", but noted the timing is "now crucial, as the epidemiological situation in Europe has started to improve, and tourism and local economies across Europe urgently need positive action to embark on the vitally important summer season". ACI Europe and IATA urged European states to:

Effectively follow this guidance and actively cooperate with airlines, airports and other aviation stakeholders in its further development and implementation - in ways that reflect the specific circumstances of air transport. A co-operative and open approach to the new normal will result in the best outcomes for society and the economy alike;

Support the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control by continuously reporting on their epidemiological situation at national, regional and local level, so travel restrictions can be lifted as soon as the health situation allows - thus reflecting the EC's emphasis on timely reviews to ensure proportionate measures;

Act in a coordinated and fully aligned way as regards the lifting of travel restrictions and border controls. [more - original PR]