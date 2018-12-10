10-Dec-2018 12:52 PM
IATA: All regions record growth in international pax demand in Oct-2018
IATA reported (06-Dec-2018) international passenger demand increased 6.3% year-on-year in Oct-2018, up from 5.1% growth in Sep-2018. Airlines in all regions reported growth. IATA noted the following regional details:
- Africa: IATA stated the upward trend in passenger demand remains strong, notwithstanding challenges in the economic backdrop of the continent's largest economies, Nigeria and South Africa;
- Asia Pacific: IATA said underlying passenger demand is continuing to be supported by structural changes, including rising living standards in the region, as well as network changes that stimulate demand;
- Europe: Demand growth of 7.5% was the strongest of all regions and load factor of 85.2% was also the highest of all regions. IATA stated: "Given mixed signals on the economic situation for the region, it's unclear if the rebound is sustainable";
- Latin America: The only region to experience a slowdown in growth compared to Sep-2018;
- Middle East: Recorded the slowest growth among all regions for the seventh time in 12 months. Load factor decreased 1.3ppts to 69.8%, the lowest among all regions. IATA stated: "Carriers have been buffeted by policy measures and geopolitical tensions in recent years, including the ban on portable electronic devices and travel restrictions. However, while volatile, passenger volumes are trending up solidly in seasonally-adjusted terms";
- North America: IATA said strong momentum in the US economy is helping to drive robust international demand. [more - original PR]