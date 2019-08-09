Become a CAPA Member
9-Aug-2019 10:58 AM

IATA: All regions record greater growth in international demand in Jun-2019, led by Africa

IATA reported (08-Aug-2019) international passenger demand increased 5.4% year-on-year in Jun-2019, an improvement from 4.6% growth in May-2019. All regions recorded greater growth in Jun-2019, led by Africa. International capacity increased 3.4% and load factor increased 1.6ppts to 83.8%. IATA reported the following regional details:

  • Africa: Demand "soared" 11.7% in Jun-2019, benefiting from a "generally supportive" economic backdrop, with improved economic stability in several countries, and increased air connectivity;
  • Asia Pacific: US-China trade tensions impacted demand in the Asia Pacific-North America and the inter Asia market;
  • Europe: Recorded "solid" growth against a backdrop of slowing economic activity and declining business confidence in the euro area and UK. The region tied with North America for the highest regional load factor at 87.9%;
  • Latin America: IATA predicted weakening economic conditions in a number of key countries in the region could result in a softening in demand;
  • Middle East: Demand increased 8.1% in Jun-2019, which was "well up" on the 0.6% growth recorded in May-2019. IATA said the timing of Ramadan, which fell almost entirely in May in 2019, likely contributed to the "strongly contrasting outcomes";
  • North America: Demand increased 3.5% in Jun-2019, down from 5% growth in May-2019, reflecting US-China trade tensions. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

