IATA: Airlines facing 'rapidly thickening policy calendar' between now and 2030

IATA Economics stated (13-Nov-2026) between now and 2030, airlines face a "rapidly thickening policy calendar", adding: "The timeline illustrates that the challenge is not simply the number of new policies. It is that measures addressing the same global activity are increasingly being designed independently across jurisdictions". IATA stated 2027 is the "decisive year", with CORSIA's second phase beginning, Switzerland introducing mandatory emissions information in flight offers, the UK expecting adoption of its flight-emissions guidance and negotiations on the UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation are due to conclude. IATA said 2028 should "provide a multilateral reset point", with the next ordinary ICAO Assembly cycle providing an opportunity to "strengthen globally coordinated approaches before national and regional measures become more deeply embedded". IATA stated 2029 is the "potential fragmentation point", noting: "The proposed expansion of the EU ETS to additional international routes would overlap with CORSIA, while the current US Section 45Z clean-fuel production credit expires at the end of the year". IATA concluded: "By 2030, several pressures converge. The EU SAF mandate reaches 6%, the UK mandate reaches 10%, Singapore is targeting 3% to 5% subject to market conditions, and airlines will continue to face carbon pricing, reporting and consumer-transparency requirements across multiple regimes". [more - original PR]