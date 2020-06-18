IATA: African aviation industry urges African Governments to implement ICAO global guidelines

IATA, Airports Council International - Africa (ACI Africa) and ICAO Regional Offices for African States urged (17-Jun-2020) governments in Africa to rapidly implement ICAO's global guidelines for restoring air connectivity to ensure the safe and harmonised restart of aviation in the region. Africa's demand in 2020 is forecast to decrease 58.5% year-on-year, with airlines in the region expected to post a net loss of USD2 billion. Job losses in aviation and related industries in the region could reach 3.1 million and GDP supported by aviation could fall by USD28 billion. ICAO, IATA and ACI Africa also pledged their commitment to providing support to industry stakeholders in the region to help ensure implementation and compliance with the recommended ICAO guidance. [more - original PR]