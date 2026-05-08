IAG VP of SAF: SAF can provide fuel supply security as well as supporting emissions reduction

International Airlines Group (IAG) VP of sustainable aviation fuel US/Global Aaron Robinson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) "I think Europe is in a very good position" compared to other regions of the world in terms of sustainable aviation fuel [SAF] supply. Mr Robinson continued: "The mandates help. Now, I don't necessarily agree with the cost effectiveness of mandated SAF, but there's no question, it does enable change". He noted that SAF can "also help [airlines] in terms of energy security. As we're looking at what's happening with jet fuel prices today, it provides security of supply in terms of a diversified piece". Mr Robinson added: "...that was part of the first SAF flights, which were back in 2008... [Sustainability] wasn't the focus then, it was alternative [supply], that was really the focus at the time". [more - CAPA TV]