    Loading
    8-May-2026 9:39 AM

    IAG VP of SAF: SAF can provide fuel supply security as well as supporting emissions reduction

    International Airlines Group (IAG) VP of sustainable aviation fuel US/Global Aaron Robinson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) "I think Europe is in a very good position" compared to other regions of the world in terms of sustainable aviation fuel [SAF] supply. Mr Robinson continued: "The mandates help. Now, I don't necessarily agree with the cost effectiveness of mandated SAF, but there's no question, it does enable change". He noted that SAF can "also help [airlines] in terms of energy security. As we're looking at what's happening with jet fuel prices today, it provides security of supply in terms of a diversified piece". Mr Robinson added: "...that was part of the first SAF flights, which were back in 2008... [Sustainability] wasn't the focus then, it was alternative [supply], that was really the focus at the time". [more - CAPA TV]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More