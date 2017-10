IAG CEO Willie Walsh, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, affirmed (13-Oct-2017) the group is still deciding where to base LEVEL's AOC. "IAG is a product of the EU", Mr Walsh added, responding to CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison on whether Brexit will be a factor in LEVEL's base decision. "It could be" a factor to consider, Mr Walsh said, adding "we intend to continue to look for opportunities".