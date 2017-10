IAG CEO Willie Walsh, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, confirmed (13-Oct-2017) LEVEL will operate five aircraft in 2018. Mr Walsh said "at least two or three" of LEVEL's aircraft will "operate at an airport other than Barcelona". Mr Walsh confirmed aspirations to grow the carrier's fleet to 30 aircraft by 2022. "We will grow at a rate that is financially sustainable", Mr Walsh stated.