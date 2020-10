IAG stated (22-Oct-2020) its planned capacity for 4Q2020 is to be no more than 30% compared to 2019, and no longer expects to reach breakeven in terms of net cash flows from operating activities during 4Q2020. IAG stated "overall bookings have not developed as previously expected due to additional measures implemented by many European governments in response to a second wave of COVID-19 infection". [more - original PR]