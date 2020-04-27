Hong Kong Tourism Board outlines three phase, USD52m approach to tourism recovery

Hong Kong Tourism Board executive director Dane Cheng reiterated (24-Apr-2020) that the board allocated HKD400 million (USD51.6 million) to support the industry during the coronavirus pandemic through a three stage approach. The board is preparing a recovery plan as the first stage. For phase two, Mr Cheng said that when the pandemic shows signs of abating, the board will focus on restoring confidence in Hong Kong by promoting visits to different neighbourhoods and communities, while also working with its counterparts in selected markets to entice travellers to the city. Phase three will see the relaunch of mega events and a new tourism campaign to rebuild Hong Kong's tourism image. [more - original PR]