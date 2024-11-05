Hong Kong Government working to expand air network with three runway system

Hong Kong's Acting Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (05-Nov-2024) the three runway system at Hong Kong International Airport "will make Hong Kong an even stronger aviation hub". Mr Wong said Hong Kong's Government is working to expand the aviation network and is prioritising regions such as the Middle East and ASEAN. The government expects airlines to take advantage of the three runway system to expand existing services and add new routes. The three runway system is scheduled to be commissioned on 28-Nov-2024.