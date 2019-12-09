Hong Kong Airlines to inject cash in phases

Hong Kong Airlines announced (07-Dec-2019) it has been notified by the Air Transport Licensing Authority that the authority would not take further action against the airline "for the time being". Hong Kong Airlines stated it has a cash injection plan following "urgent consultations with our stakeholders", adding that funding for operation will be injected in phases. The carrier also said it will continue to drive consolidation and strengthen its internal structure to operate more efficiently and improve revenue. [more - original PR]