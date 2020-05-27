Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-May-2020 10:38 AM

Honeywell: Travellers more concerned about environment on an aircraft than in an airport

Honeywell reported (26-May-2020) the results of an informal survey taken by more than 700 frequent business and personal air travel passenger, to provide information on the types of guidelines and health-related equipment passengers may be looking for while flying during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Results include:

  • 72% of travellers were more concerned with the environment on an aircraft than in an airport (28%);
  • Nearly 60% of respondents cited social distancing as their top priority during travel, while about half of respondents cited air quality (51%) and personal protection equipment such as masks (47%) as top priorities;
  • Passengers' most-desired safety items during travel were masks, hand sanitiser and alcohol wipes;
  • Cleanliness validation via technology was by far (60%) the most important way to provide confidence in seating-area-related cleanliness;
  • Other considerations included providing cleaning supplies directly to the passenger (23%), followed by being informed and updated by the cabin crew (12%);
  • From an airport perspective, survey respondents were most concerned with the cleanliness of common areas, followed by the ability to social distance and fellow travelers' use of protective equipment. [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More