Honeywell: Travellers more concerned about environment on an aircraft than in an airport

Honeywell reported (26-May-2020) the results of an informal survey taken by more than 700 frequent business and personal air travel passenger, to provide information on the types of guidelines and health-related equipment passengers may be looking for while flying during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Results include:

72% of travellers were more concerned with the environment on an aircraft than in an airport (28%);

Nearly 60% of respondents cited social distancing as their top priority during travel, while about half of respondents cited air quality (51%) and personal protection equipment such as masks (47%) as top priorities;

Passengers' most-desired safety items during travel were masks, hand sanitiser and alcohol wipes;

Cleanliness validation via technology was by far (60%) the most important way to provide confidence in seating-area-related cleanliness;

Other considerations included providing cleaning supplies directly to the passenger (23%), followed by being informed and updated by the cabin crew (12%);

From an airport perspective, survey respondents were most concerned with the cleanliness of common areas, followed by the ability to social distance and fellow travelers' use of protective equipment. [more - original PR]