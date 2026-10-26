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    26-Oct-2026 1:04 PM

    Hobart Airport welcomes resumption of Air New Zealand service from Auckland

    Hobart Airport announced (25-Oct-2026) Air New Zealand resumed Auckland-Hobart service, as part of a three-year commitment to expand the service through the Aviation Attraction Fund. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier operates the service on a three times weekly basis, with plans to increase to four times weekly during the peak period of summer 2026/27. Airport COO Matt Cocker stated: "The nonstop Hobart to Auckland service gives Tasmanians a direct link to New Zealand and convenient connections to destinations across North America and beyond", adding: "We're working towards extending the operating season and increasing both capacity and frequency, strengthening Tasmania's access to a key international market. By the 2028/29 season, Air New Zealand, with the support of the Tasmanian Governments Aviation Attraction Fund, will have more flights and seats in an extended season than when the service operated year-round". Mr Cocker concluded: "The Auckland service is part of a strong summer schedule at Hobart Airport, which also includes Jetstar's seasonal Newcastle flights and Qantas' move to daily Brisbane service". [more - original PR - Hobart Airport] [more - original PR - Tasmanian Government]

    Background

    Hobart Airport previously said Air New Zealand planned to resume three times weekly Auckland-Hobart from 25-Oct-2026, adding 7268 seats (+28% year-on-year), with a temporary increase to four times weekly from 27-Feb-2027 to 20-Mar-2027 and operations through end-Apr-2027.1 Air New Zealand GM short haul and domestic Lucy Hall said the airline returned for a sixth season, citing strong route support.1

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