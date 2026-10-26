Hobart Airport welcomes resumption of Air New Zealand service from Auckland

Hobart Airport previously said Air New Zealand planned to resume three times weekly Auckland-Hobart from 25-Oct-2026, adding 7268 seats (+28% year-on-year), with a temporary increase to four times weekly from 27-Feb-2027 to 20-Mar-2027 and operations through end-Apr-2027.1 Air New Zealand GM short haul and domestic Lucy Hall said the airline returned for a sixth season, citing strong route support.1