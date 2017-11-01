HK Express appoints new president

HK Express announced (31-Oct-2017) the appointment of Li Dianchun as president of HK Express, with immediate effect. In his role as president, Mr Li is responsible for leading the day-to-day management of HK Express. Mr Li will also work closely with Zhong Guosong, executive chairman of HK Express, to develop and determine strategies and policies for the airline's business and operations. Among the priorities for Mr Li in his new role is strengthening communication between staff and management, as well as enhancing management efficiency and operational stability. Prior to joining HK Express, Mr Li was the CCO of Hong Kong Airlines. [more - original PR]