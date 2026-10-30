Hermes Airports eyes UK, Germany and Nordic markets for winter growth

Hermes Airports director of aviation development, marketing and communication Maria Kouroupi stated (23-Oct-2026) Cyprus is seeking longer operating seasons, higher winter frequencies and new routes, as it works to reduce the seasonality of its air transport market. Ms Kouroupi said the UK, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Scandinavia and the Baltic region are among the main markets being pursued for further winter development. She added: "The objective is not simply to add capacity, but to ensure long-term route viability by aligning airline growth plans with destination demand". [more - Aviation Week]