Hermes Airports eyes UK, Germany and Nordic markets for winter growth
Hermes Airports director of aviation development, marketing and communication Maria Kouroupi stated (23-Oct-2026) Cyprus is seeking longer operating seasons, higher winter frequencies and new routes, as it works to reduce the seasonality of its air transport market. Ms Kouroupi said the UK, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Scandinavia and the Baltic region are among the main markets being pursued for further winter development. She added: "The objective is not simply to add capacity, but to ensure long-term route viability by aligning airline growth plans with destination demand". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Cyprus Airways announced new year-round winter 2026/27 services from Larnaca to Rome and Munich, and increased Larnaca-Heraklion frequency to three times weekly from 28-Oct-2026.1 Hermes Airports reported Cyprus airports’ Jul-2026 passengers rose one% year-on-year to 1.6 million, with the UK, Poland and Germany among leading markets in 7M2026.2 Hermes Airports’ Maria Kouroupi said 2025 priorities included boosting year-round demand and increasing frequencies, supported by airport expansions lifting capacity to 17 million passengers p/a.3