Heathrow EBITDA up 6% in nine months to Sep-2017

Heathrow reported (26-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for nine months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Total revenue: GBP2161 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
- Aeronautical: GBP1288 million, +0.9%;
- Retail: GBP492 million, +9.6%;
- Duty and tax free: GBP110 million, +11.1%;
- Airside specialist shops: GBP98 million, +18.1%;
- Car parking: GBP89 million, +2.3%;
- Catering: GBP42 million, +16.7%;
- Bureaux de change: GBP36 million, -2.7%;
- Total operating costs: GBP814 million, -0.6%;
- Adjusted EBITDA: GBP1347 million, +5.7%;
- Adjusted operating profit: GBP848 million, +13.2%;
- Total assets: GBP15,182 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP168 million;
- Total liabilities: GBP17,612 million. [more - original PR]