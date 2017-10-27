Loading
Heathrow EBITDA up 6% in nine months to Sep-2017

Heathrow reported (26-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for nine months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total revenue: GBP2161 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
    • Aeronautical: GBP1288 million, +0.9%;
    • Retail: GBP492 million, +9.6%;
      • Duty and tax free: GBP110 million, +11.1%;
      • Airside specialist shops: GBP98 million, +18.1%;
      • Car parking: GBP89 million, +2.3%;
      • Catering: GBP42 million, +16.7%;
      • Bureaux de change: GBP36 million, -2.7%;
  • Total operating costs: GBP814 million, -0.6%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA: GBP1347 million, +5.7%;
  • Adjusted operating profit: GBP848 million, +13.2%;
  • Total assets: GBP15,182 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP168 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP17,612 million. [more - original PR]

