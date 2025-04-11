Heart Aerospace chairman: 'We need brave new fresh leadership across the board'

Heart Aerospace chairman John Slattery, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "We have a situation where the backlog between Airbus, Boeing and GE, and if you add in Pratt and Whitney with the GTF, is over USD1.5 trillion". Mr Slattery said: "So the momentum and desire to encourage new innovators is a disruptive to the status quo". He added: "We need brave, new, fresh leadership across the board".