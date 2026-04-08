HDOT confirms Apr-2026 impacts of Taxiway G repaving at Honolulu International Airport
Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) confirmed (06-Apr-2026) plans to undergo daily construction to repave Taxiway G between Gate B5 and Gate A16 at Honolulu Daniel K Inouye International Airport from 06-Apr-2026 and 16-Apr-2026. During work hours, passengers travelling on widebody aircraft at Terminal 1 and the Mauka Terminal will be relocated to Terminal 2. This may impact Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines passengers with services on A330 or Boeing 787 aircraft. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Hawaii Department of Transportation previously scheduled repaving-related closures at Honolulu Daniel K Inouye International Airport, including Taxiway L works from 23-Feb-2026 to 27-Feb-2026 that also shifted most widebody operations from Terminal one/Mauka to Terminal two.1