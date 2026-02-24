Loading
24-Feb-2026 1:40 PM

HDOT announces widebody terminal changes during repaving at Honolulu International Airport

Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced (23-Feb-2026) plans to implement closures at Honolulu Daniel K Inouye International Airport to facilitate repaving works on Taxiway L from 23-Feb-2026 to 27-Feb-2026. During work, most widebody aircraft at Terminal 1 and the Mauka Terminal will be relocated to Terminal 2 - which may impact Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines passengers travelling on A330 or Boeing 787 aircraft. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Hawaii Department of Transportation previously scheduled multiple airfield closures at Honolulu Daniel K Inouye International Airport under its Runway and Taxiway Shoulder Rehabilitation project, including nightly Runway 4R works in late May/early Jun-2025 and overnight Runway 8R-26L closures in Aug-2025, with overall completion planned for Oct-2025.1 2 HDOT also rolled out LiDAR-generated security checkpoint wait-time displays in Terminal one, and planned to add similar displays in Terminal two after Checkpoint three improvement works due for completion in 4Q2026.3

