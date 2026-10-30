Harith receives approval to acquire FlySafair
South Africa's Competition Tribunal approved (29-Oct-2026) a proposal by private equity firm Harith General Partners to acquire a 100% stake in FlySafair. The transaction is expected to close later in 2026, subject to outstanding approvals. As previously reported by CAPA, FlySafair's parent company Safair Operations, comprising Safair Investment Trust (49.86%), B4I (25.14%) and ASL Aviation Holdings (25%), plan to sell their stakes to a special purchase vehicle named Harith Aviation. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
South Africa’s Competition Commission previously recommended Competition Tribunal approval of Harith Aviation’s acquisition of Safair Holdings, subject to conditions on non-discriminatory provision of airline/airport-related goods and services at Johannesburg Lanseria Airport.1 FlySafair’s shareholders had already signed an agreement for Harith and affiliates to acquire the airline, while it stated a separate regulatory process on its ownership structure remained ongoing.2