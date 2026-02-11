Harith to acquire FlySafair
FlySafair announced (10-Feb-2026) its shareholders entered an agreement for Harith and its affiliates to acquire the airline, subject to regulatory approvals. The airline stated: "Timelines for the conclusion of the transaction are entirely dependent on the approval processes that follow". FlySafair will continue to operate under its existing brand, leadership and strategy. FlySafair added that a regulatory process relating to its structure is ongoing, following findings issued by South Africa's Air Services Licensing Council in early 2025. The airline stated: "While the transaction would result in the airline being owned by South African investors, it does not automatically resolve the matters under consideration by the licensing authorities". Under the proposed transaction, the shareholders of FlySafair's parent company Safair Operations, comprising Safair Investment Trust (49.86%), B4I (25.14%) and ASL Aviation Holdings (25%), will sell their stakes to a special purchase vehicle named Harith Aviation. [more - original PR - FlySafair] [more - original PR - Harith] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
South Africa's Air Services Licensing Council previously ruled FlySafair non-compliant with foreign ownership regulations, finding that ASL Aviation Holdings directly and indirectly held stakes exceeding the 25% limit for foreign ownership of domestic carriers. The airline secured an urgent interdict suspending the 23-Jan-2026 deadline to address its ownership structure, while a regulatory process on this matter remained ongoing as of early 20261 2.