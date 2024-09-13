13-Sep-2024 4:08 PM
Hales North MD: More sustainable initiatives needed to balance e-commerce growth
Hales North MD Sara Hales, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (13-Sep-2024) more sustainable initiatives are needed to balance the growth of e-commerce. Ms Hales added: "We could see the evolution of a bimodal transport solution in Australia, which can take advantage of the speed and reliability of aviation on one leg, and a lower carbon emissions... transport mode on another leg".