Hales North MD: More sustainable initiatives needed to balance e-commerce growth

Hales North MD Sara Hales, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (13-Sep-2024) more sustainable initiatives are needed to balance the growth of e-commerce. Ms Hales added: "We could see the evolution of a bimodal transport solution in Australia, which can take advantage of the speed and reliability of aviation on one leg, and a lower carbon emissions... transport mode on another leg".

