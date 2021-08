Hainan Airlines Group reports US609.2m operating loss in 1H2021

Hainan Airlines Group reported (31-Aug-2021) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Jun-2021:

Total operating revenue: CNY18,334 million (USD2.8 billion), +56.5% year-on-year; Passenger: CNY14,687 million (USD2.3 billion), +74.0%; Cargo and mail: CNY1341 million (USD207.2 million), -1.9%;

Operating costs: CNY20,868 million (USD3.2 billion), +1.0%;

Operating profit (loss): (CNY3942 million) (USD609.2 million), compared to a loss of CNY16,310 million in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (CNY967.8 million) (USD149.6 million), compared to a loss of CNY12,541 million in p-c-p;

Total assets: CNY217,698 million (USD33.6 billion);

Cash and cash equivalents: CNY8810 million (USD1.4 billion);

Total liabilities: CNY245,748 million (USD38.0 billion). [more - original PR - Chinese]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.15453