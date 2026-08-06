Gulf Air to commence Bahrain-Kuala Lumpur service in Sep-2026
Gulf Air announced (05-Aug-2026) plans to commence Bahrain-Kuala Lumpur service on 29-Sep-2026. The airline plans to "operate an enhanced flight schedule to Kuala Lumpur in the period leading up to [the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Malaysia on 02/03/04-Oct-2026] race weekend, providing additional capacity and greater flexibility for fans and travellers attending the event" and confirmed: "Following the race period, the service will continue as part of Gulf Air's permanent network, operating on a regular schedule to support connectivity between the two nations". The route is unserved at present, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Gulf Air previously signalled it would launch nonstop Bahrain-Kuala Lumpur service ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Oct-2026, after the event was relocated from Bahrain to Malaysia, with details to follow "soon".1 AirAsia Group later cancelled plans to start Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London Gatwick from 27-Aug-2026, citing "prolonged geopolitical instability in West Asia".2