    Loading
    6-Aug-2026 4:16 PM

    Gulf Air to commence Bahrain-Kuala Lumpur service in Sep-2026

    Gulf Air announced (05-Aug-2026) plans to commence Bahrain-Kuala Lumpur service on 29-Sep-2026. The airline plans to "operate an enhanced flight schedule to Kuala Lumpur in the period leading up to [the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Malaysia on 02/03/04-Oct-2026] race weekend, providing additional capacity and greater flexibility for fans and travellers attending the event" and confirmed: "Following the race period, the service will continue as part of Gulf Air's permanent network, operating on a regular schedule to support connectivity between the two nations". The route is unserved at present, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Gulf Air previously signalled it would launch nonstop Bahrain-Kuala Lumpur service ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Oct-2026, after the event was relocated from Bahrain to Malaysia, with details to follow "soon".1 AirAsia Group later cancelled plans to start Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London Gatwick from 27-Aug-2026, citing "prolonged geopolitical instability in West Asia".2

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More