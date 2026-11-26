SATA Group previously warned that ground handling staff represented by SINTAC and SITAVA planned strike action on 21-Oct-2026 to 27-Oct-2026 (07:30-10:30) and 28-Oct-2026 to 03-Nov-2026 (16:00-19:00), and said it activated a contingency plan amid potential disruption to SATA Air Açores and Azores Airlines services1. Grupo SATA CEO Tiago Santos said the group pursued cost-base adjustments, including SATA Handling's standalone positioning, as part of 4Q2026 efficiency measures2.